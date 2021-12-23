Omicron studies provide a ray of hope just in time for the holidays.

Following nearly two years of the pandemic, there may finally be some good news to brighten the holiday season.

We’ve learned that “good news” in the context of coronavirus is relative after nearly two years of the pandemic.

There have been far too many promises that we are nearing the end of Covid-19’s long marathon, only to have the finish line pushed further away.

However, as the year 2021 comes to a close, there is reason to be optimistic.

There is good news – genuine good news – on the Omicron variant, which has troubled scientists and governments around the world for the past few weeks and caused many thousands of Christmas plans to be canceled in favor of a period of self-isolation.

The UK Health Security Agency’s conclusion that people infected with Omicron are 50 to 70% less likely to require hospitalization than people infected with Delta is the fifth such study in a week to suggest this variant is milder.

While the research is based on preliminary data, all of these studies are pointing in the same direction, according to one government official.

Of course, any good news about Covid-19 must be tempered by the fact that Omicron is still so contagious that cases continue to rise across the UK, with nearly 120,000 cases reported just yesterday.

However, there are signs that the rate of growth is slowing in London and elsewhere, and the predictions of 200,000 UK cases per day have yet to materialize.

It’s possible that we’ve reached the pinnacle.

The variant is still showing signs of vaccine avoidance, with evidence of a drop in immunity 10 weeks after the booster dose, but this is only for mild illnesses, and the vaccines are expected to be effective against serious disease.

It’s a mixed picture, but one that’s more optimistic heading into Christmas than had been predicted just a week ago.

Omicron has been downgraded from a hurricane to a severe storm, according to Professor Andrew Hayward of the Government’s Nervtag virus committee.

We haven’t quite arrived in the land of blue skies and bright sunshine, but we’re getting there.

