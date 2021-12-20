Omicron warning: The first signs and symptoms should never be ignored.

Omicron warning: The first signs and symptoms are the ones you should never ignore.

OMICRON is sweeping the country at breakneck speed, with thousands of people being struck every day.

These are some of the symptoms to look out for as Brits try to avoid getting it before Christmas.

At least eight early warning signs of Omicron have been identified by experts all over the world, and they should never be overlooked.

If you have any kind of Covid symptoms, you should get a PCR test and isolate yourself until the results come back.

Covid infection rates are at an all-time high, with daily cases breaking records every day, so if you’re feeling sick, it’s probably Covid.

Every day in the last four days, between 75,000 and 96,000 new Covid cases have been diagnosed.

While estimates suggest that 67% of these are Omicron, genetic testing has only confirmed around 37,000 of them.

Getting your booster vaccine is the best way to protect yourself against Omicron and Covid.

The Sun is also urging readers to join the Jabs Army campaign to ensure a smooth and quick rollout.

The best protection against Omicron is a booster shot, which, according to preliminary data, boosts efficacy to 75% for infection and 80% for severe disease.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Covid-19 live blog.

According to reports from cases in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and the United States, the following are common Omicron early warning signs:

Doctors in South Africa reported that Omicron patients had a scratchy throat, congestion, a dry cough, and lower back pain.

After reviewing approximately 78,000 Omicron cases, Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, the country’s largest private health insurer, made the remarks.

While it is still early, Unben Pillay, a family doctor on the outskirts of Johannesburg, said that “we are seeing patients present with dry cough, fever, night sweats, and a lot of body pain.”

Dr. Amir Khan, a British GP, described the sweats as “drenching night sweats” that required “getting up and changing your clothes.”

An initial analysis of symptom data from positive cases in London was conducted by the ZOE COVID Study, which tracks the outbreak with the help of millions of app users.

London was chosen because it has a higher prevalence of Omicron than other areas.

The researchers discovered no significant differences between Delta and Omicron in the early symptoms (three days after a test).

The top five symptoms reported were runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, and sore throat, according to the report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) -…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.