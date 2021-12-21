Omicron warning: What to Look Out For If You Have Omicron

After arriving on British soil three weeks ago, OMICRON is wreaking havoc across the country.

Thousands of more Britons are contracting the variant every day, but many are unaware of some of the more unusual symptoms that have been reported.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the ZOE Covid Symptoms Study App has been tracking cases and symptoms in the United Kingdom.

Changes in signs of new variants have become second nature to the experts there.

Only half of those who are currently suffering from Covid have the classic three symptoms listed on the NHS, according to their latest analysis.

Fever, cough, and loss of smell or taste are examples of these symptoms.

Loss of appetite, scratchy throat (billed as the first warning sign by South African doctors), and sneezing are among the new non-traditional symptoms to watch out for.

The best defense against Omicron is a booster shot, which, according to preliminary data, increases efficacy to 75%.

“Once again, we urge everyone who is able to get a booster jab to come forward and do so,” said Dr Jenny Harries, UKHSA Chief Executive.

It’s our best line of defense against this new, highly transmissible strain.”

Delta was the last troublesome variant before Omicron, and there are still a lot of cases in the UK.

Experts reported that symptoms with Delta had become more cold-like, especially in the vaccinated, and that this trend appeared to continue with Omicron.

Although it appears to have some extra unusual symptoms and, due to low immunity, may wipe out more people.

“This may surprise some, as the UK government never updated guidance on COVID symptoms beyond the classic three,” the experts said.

“The ZOE Covid Study helped to identify over 20 mostly mild, cold-like symptoms a few months ago.”

Runny noses, headaches, fatigue, sneezing, and sore throats are the top five symptoms on the app right now.

Brain fog was also mentioned as a common symptom among infected Brits on the app.

Doctors in South Africa were the first to notice a scratchy throat, congestion, a dry cough, and lower back pain in Omicron patients.

After reviewing 78,000 Omicron cases, Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, the country’s largest private health insurer, made the remarks.

While it was still early, Unben Pillay, a family doctor on the outskirts of Johannesburg, said that

