Omicron’s shocking graphic explains why scientists are concerned about the new strain.

THESE TERRIFYING IMAGES DEMONSTRATE how far the Omicron coronavirus has mutated.

COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium (COG-UK) illustrations show the virus’s genetic makeup has undergone a staggering number of changes.

Scientists have warned that the Omicron variant has the highest number of mutations ever seen.

Virus mutations are changes in the virus that may or may not give the virus additional abilities, such as the ability to spread more quickly.

With so many mutations, Omicron may have a number of advantages over previous Covid versions.

The most concerning aspect is that it will reduce the efficacy of our vaccines, which scientists will not know for a few weeks.

Experts fear that, in the best-case scenario, the vaccines will be 40% less effective than the Beta variant.

Omicron has several times more mutations than Delta, Beta, Alpha, and Gamma, according to COG-UK depictions of the variants.

The World Health Organization has classified all of them as “Variants of Concern” (VOCs) because they can spread more quickly, cause more severe disease, or evade immunity.

Many of Omicron’s mutations are similar to those seen in other dangerous strains.

Some, on the other hand, are unique.

Delta is the “fittest version of the coronavirus we have seen to date,” according to COG-UK director Professor Sharon Peacock.

However, preliminary evidence suggests that Omicron has already deposed it in parts of South Africa in a matter of days.

Cases are expected to continue to emerge in the UK, with 32 cases already identified in England and Scotland.

32 of the 50 mutations are in the spike gene, including the binding domain.

These modifications are most likely to alter how the virus interacts with immune system antibodies and enters human cells.

The spike protein is an important component of the virus that allows it to attach to cells.

It’s also the target of Covid vaccines, which were designed to combat the coronavirus’s original “Wuhan” strain.

Antibodies may fail to recognize Omicron if the spike protein is significantly different.

When she discovered the new strain while genetically testing positive swabs across the country, Raquel Viana, Head of Science at one of South Africa’s largest private testing labs, said she had “a sinking feeling.”

“I was quite shocked at what I was seeing,” she told Reuters.

I wondered if something had gone wrong during the process.”

P681H and N679K are two of Omicron’s mutations, which Prof Francois Balloux of UCL described as “an extremely rare” combination.

