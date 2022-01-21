‘Omicron’s sister,’ a new Covid variant, is ‘under investigation,’ according to health officials.

Health officials say a new Covid variant dubbed “Omicron’s sister” is “under investigation.”

According to reports, UK health officials have designated a new Covid strain dubbed “Omicron’s sister” as a variant under investigation.

It first appeared in early December, not long after Omicron began to spread around the globe.

In this afternoon’s technical briefing, the UKHSA is expected to formally confirm it is now under investigation, according to Infosurhoy.

It’s a sub-variant of Omicron with many of the same mutations, but case rates are currently very low.

It is, however, missing one that allows labs to find and flag cases.

It may be more transmissible and difficult to distinguish from other variants using PCR tests, according to researchers.

Experts, however, have stated that there is currently little cause for concern, and that there is no indication that it will worsen.

Since December 6, it has been seen in a variety of countries, but it is nowhere near outperforming Omicron.

The BA2 sub-lineage is responsible for the majority of Omicron cases, which are derived from the original BA1 variant.

Early evidence from Denmark and India, according to Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, “suggests there is no dramatic difference in severity compared to BA1.”

“Vaccine effectiveness against BA1 and BA2 is likely to be minimal,” he added.

Initial research from Denmark, where the sub-variant has quickly spread and now accounts for half of all Omicron cases, has found no difference in hospitalization risk.

Vaccines, according to Danish health officials, are still thought to be effective.

However, more data is needed to see if it is more transmissible than Omicron.

So far, a database has recorded 2,093 cases of BA2 from 22 countries.

The new form was discovered in a South African man who had traveled from Gauteng, a hotbed of the Omicron outbreak, in South Africa, Australia, and Canada.

The UK Health Security Agency confirmed 53 cases of the sub-variant as of January 10.

“UKHSA continue to closely monitor data on the BA2 sub-lineage,” it said in a report.

It comes as the R rate has plummeted this week, indicating that Omicron has reached its peak in the United Kingdom.

In England, the R rate is now between 0.8 and 1.1, down from 1.1 to 1.5 last week.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Plan B restrictions will be lifted, as well as the ban on working from home.

Vaccine passports, as well as the requirement to wear face masks indoors, will be phased out.

The advice to work from home was revoked with immediate effect…

