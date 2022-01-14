On Blue Monday, you can get a complimentary £10 food voucher.

On Blue Monday, you can get a free £10 food voucher.

The offer will only be available for 30 minutes.

Hungry Brits can get one of 500 free £10 Just Eat vouchers in VoucherCodes’ giveaway on Blue Monday, the gloomiest day of the year.

If a deal on your favorite takeaway tempts you, you’ll have to act quickly.

On Blue Monday (17 January), between 11am and 11:30am, the slot to win a free £10 Just Eat voucher will be open for only thirty minutes.

The voucher can then be used right away for a Blue Monday lunchtime treat, or it can be saved for a later date because vouchers are only good for six months.

To get a £10 Just Eat voucher, simply create or sign into a VoucherCodes account, then go to www.vouchercodes.co.ukjust-eat.co.uk during the thirty-minute period.

“Blue Monday marks the point in the month when many of us most feel the impact of the return to work after the festive period, paired with darker days and a dwindling bank account,” said Anita Naik, Lifestyle Editor at VoucherCodes.co.uk.

“To celebrate Blue Monday, we’re giving away 500 free £10 Just Eat vouchers to the British public.”

“Takeaway fans will have to be quick if they want to treat themselves to a discounted tasty take-out; the offer window on the VoucherCodes site is only open for half an hour, and once they’re gone, they’re gone.”