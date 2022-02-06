On Monday, McDonald’s is giving away free hot beverages.

Big Macs will be available for 99p each.

Customers who purchase a Bacon Roll at McDonald’s will receive a free hot beverage on Monday morning.

Customers can then get a Big Mac for 99p, a saving of £2.40, starting at 11 a.m.

Both offers are only available through the McDonald’s App, which you can download here.

The McDonald’s App allows customers to order via drive-thru, McDelivery, and Click and Serve.

McDonald’s serves breakfast from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the lunch menu begins at 11 a.m.