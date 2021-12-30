On New Year’s Eve, takeaway orders nearly double as Brits opt for a stress-free celebration.

On New Year’s Eve, takeaway orders almost double as Brits opt for a stress-free celebration.

This New Year’s Eve, Foodhub has revealed the top five takeaway orders.

Experts say that on New Year’s Eve, takeaway customers may face delivery delays.

According to Foodhub research, the UK orders nearly twice as many takeaways on New Year’s Eve as it does on any other day.

According to order data from 2020, the food ordering app and website received a whopping 88 percent more orders on December 31 than the days before, as Brits sought a stress-free way to ring in the new year.

It means that foodies who wait too long to order their party food this year may face a delay if they do not act quickly.

Foodies should order ahead of time so that they can relax and enjoy their favorite takeaways in the privacy of their own homes.

On New Year’s Eve, the busiest time for ordering takeout is between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

To avoid any delays or disappointments, Brits are encouraged to use Foodhub’s pre-order tool to place orders before the golden hour.

On New Year’s Eve, the UK’s favorite takeaway is Chinese, followed by kebab and pizza.

“Every year, we are honoured to play such a significant role in our customers’ festive plans, and it’s incredible to see how much of an increase in orders there is on New Year’s Eve,” said Ardian Mula, a Foodhub spokesperson.

“Over the last few years, ordering takeaway meals for the family has become a real trend in the UK, and we’ve seen huge increases in order numbers on New Year’s Eve.”

“However, to ensure that our customers do not have to wait for their food, we have added pre-ordering to our app, allowing people to be even more prepared and order their food for the exact time they want to eat.”

“By doing so, they will be able to avoid the rush and ensure that their food arrives in time for their New Year’s celebrations.”

Visit the Foodhub app or website for more information on how to pre-order your tasty party treat: https:foodhub.co.uk

