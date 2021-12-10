On your skin, there are six signs of high cholesterol and heart disease.

You can see six warning signs of cholesterol and heart disease on your skin.

Along with medication, the national health body recommends eating fewer fatty foods, increasing physical activity, quitting smoking, and reducing alcohol consumption.

Cholesterol and heart disease are both common health problems among people of all ages, and the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) has come up with six different ways to detect them on your legs, nails, fingers, and eyes.

While you should always consult your doctor if you have any health concerns, these skin signs could indicate high cholesterol or heart disease, according to RSVP.

Statins will be prescribed to people with dangerously high cholesterol levels.

Statins work by lowering the amount of cholesterol produced by the body, according to the NHS.

Here are some red flags to keep an eye on:

Finding red or purple lines under your nails is a major indicator of a heart problem.

If you haven’t stubbed your toe, you should see a doctor because it could be a sign of heart disease or another health problem.

If you have heart disease, you may also have other symptoms like a high fever or a weak or irregular heartbeat, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

Splinter hemorrhage is the medical term for this condition, which can resemble a splinter trapped under the nail.

According to AAD, this could indicate that your heart isn’t working properly because many diseases can cause fluid to build up in your lower legs and feet, causing swelling.

Edema is the medical term for this condition, and it’s crucial that you tell your doctor if you have it.

Yellowish-orange growths on the eyelids are common in people who have high cholesterol.

This happens when cholesterol deposits build up in areas like the corners of your eyes, the lines of your palms, and the backs of your lower legs, resulting in painless lumps.

Consult your doctor if you notice any of these deposits; you may need a cholesterol test.

The condition on your eyelids is known as xanthelasma, or xanthoma if it affects other parts of your body.

When your fingernails start to grow downwards, it could be a sign that you have a heart condition.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.