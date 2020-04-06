One in 10 coronavirus patients infect others before they even know they’re ill

One in 10 cases of coronavirus may be passed on by people who do not realise they are ill, research suggests.

A study in Singapore found around 10 per cent of infections were transmitted by pre-symptomatic people, who only suffered symptoms days later.

In one case, a 52-year-old woman caught the highly contagious virus after sitting in seat at church hours after an infected tourist.

The finding adds to a growing body of evidence showing COVID-19 patients are infectious before they know it.

It has prompted the US Government to issue new guidance warning anyone exposed to others with, or suspected of having, the disease will be considered a carrier.

The fact the virus can spread ‘silently’ makes it extremely hard for experts to track the outbreak, which has so far killed more than 47,000 people and infected around 940,000 worldwide.

The findings reinforce the importance of social distancing and other measures designed to stop the spread, experts said.

‘You have to really be proactive about reducing contacts between people who seem perfectly healthy,’ said Lauren Ancel Meyers, a University of Texas at Austin researcher who has studied coronavirus transmission in different countries.

The Singapore study looked at 243 cases of coronavirus between January and March, including 157 infections among people caught it locally and not abroad.

Scientists found that so-called pre-symptomatic people triggered infections in seven different clusters of disease, accounting for about 6 per cent of the local cases.

One of those infections was particularly striking. A 52-year-old woman’s infection was linked to her sitting in a seat at a church that had been occupied earlier in the day by two tourists who showed no symptoms but later fell ill.

Investigators were able to pinpoint the transmission after reviewing CCTV of church services. The newest research was published online by the CDC.

It followed an earlier study in China suggested that more than one in ten of transmissions were from people who were infected but did not yet feel sick.

Some people catch and spread the virus without ever falling ill. They are known as asymptomatic patients.

Dr Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), estimate that one in four sufferers of the disease fall into this category.

It remains unclear how many new infections are caused by each type of potential spreader, said Meyers, who was not involved in the Singapore study but was part of the earlier one focused on China.

CDC officials say they have been researching asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic infections, but the studies are not complete.

In an interview Tuesday with a radio station in Atlanta, CDC Dr Redfield cited an estimate that 25 per cent of infected people may be asymptomatic.

It was not clear what that estimate was based on, or if it included people who were pre-symptomatic.

Redfield’s comment was in response to a question about whether the agency is going to recommend that people who seem healthy wear masks or face coverings when they go out.

He said the agency is reviewing its guidance, looking at research in Singapore, China and other places in making that decision.

California Governor Gavin Newsom this week said he planned to announce new state guidelines on wearing masks.

Wearing scarves or bandanas over noses and mouths is ‘not necessarily going to protect you, but if you are carrying the disease, it may reduce the amount you transmit,’ said Carl Bergstrom, a University of Washington evolutionary biologist who studies emerging infectious diseases.

In the initial months of the pandemic, health officials based their response on the belief that most of the spread came from people who were sneezing or coughing droplets that contained the virus.

Another kind of coronavirus caused the deadly severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, which was first identified in Asia in 2003 and caused a frightening but relatively short-lived international outbreak that never spread as widely as the new virus.

Although some asymptomatic infections were discovered, none were found to have spread the disease.

Because symptomatic people were the spreaders, health officials could focus on them to see an outbreak happening and could better isolate infected people and stop the spread.

‘It was much, much easier’ to contain, Bergstrom said. With the new coronavirus, ‘we clearly have asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission,’ he added.