One in every four ambulance patients is forced to wait outside A&E for 30 minutes.

Even before Omicron and the winter really hit, hospitals are too crowded and overburdened to accept them.

Ambulance delays frequently exceed the stated maximum of 15 minutes, and a record 10,500 A&E patients waited on trolleys for a bed for more than 12 hours last month, more than double the figure from September.

“Every part of the patient journey through emergency care is broken,” Dr Katherine Henderson of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine said.

“Before Omicron, the NHS was in a precarious position, and this couldn’t continue.”

Ward occupancy should not exceed 85 percent, according to safety regulations, but the NHS reports that the current average is 94 percent.

It’s 96 percent in a third of hospitals, and 14 NHS trusts were 99 percent full last week.

However, about 10,000 of the 90,000 beds are occupied by those who are well enough to leave but unable to do so due to a lack of care.

“Problems in emergency departments are dire,” Dr. Simon Walsh of the British Medical Association said.

The capacity of hospitals to cope is simply insufficient.

“Problems with discharge and moving patients to wards have a knock-on effect, causing delays in emergency departments and ambulance services.”

Meanwhile, the number of people on the surgery waiting list increased for the 17th month in a row in November, reaching 5.98 million.

“NHS staff are addressing the Covid backlog in the face of sustained pressure on emergency care,” said NHS medical director Professor Stephen Powis.

