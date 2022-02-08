One in three children’s health is at risk as a result of a ‘harmful’ drink, according to an urgent warning.

One in every three children’s health is jeopardized as a result of a “harmful” drink, according to an urgent warning.

According to a study, up to one-third of British children regularly consume “harmful” drinks.

According to the study, up to 32% of children consume energy drinks at least once per week.

According to the BMJ Open study, frequent consumption (five or more cans per week) is linked to poor mental and physical health.

Young energy drink drinkers, according to York University researchers, are more likely to experience headaches, sleep problems, irritability, and school exclusion.

By drinking caffeinated beverages, they increase their chances of drinking and smoking.

The study looked at data from thousands of students as well as evidence from all over the world.

It suggests that boys consume more than girls, and that the country’s biggest fans are poorer children in the North of England.

Caffeine, as well as other potentially active ingredients like guarana and taurine, are found in the average can of energy drink.

Adults should consume up to 400mg of caffeine per day in moderation, but there is little research on tolerable levels for adolescents and children.

In addition, typical cans contain more added sugar than the NHS recommends for children (19-24g per day, depending on age).

“While more research is needed to track the effects of energy drinks on children who drink them, our research has uncovered consistent evidence of links between the regular consumption of these drinks and harmful effects on children’s overall wellbeing,” said lead researcher Claire Khouja of York University.

“These findings back up a government policy prohibiting the sale of energy drinks to minors.”

“Our research also shows that children who are better informed about the contents of energy drinks drink less, implying that a public awareness campaign and/or more prominent warnings on packaging could help reduce consumption.”

Ministers proposed a ban on the sale of energy drinks to people under the age of 16 in 2018, but it has yet to be implemented.

Many UK retailers refuse to sell alcoholic beverages to minors.

“Our members do not market or promote energy drinks to under 16s, nor do they sample products with this age group,” Gavin Partington, Director General of British Soft Drinks Association, said.

“Energy drinks also come with a warning label that says, ‘Not for children.'”