One THIRD of NHS workers tested for coronavirus are positive

One in three NHS and critical key workers have tested positive for the coronavirus, official figures show.

Out of almost 17,000 swabs carried out on key workers to date, 5,733 people have been infected – a rate of 33 per cent.

In comparison, 23 per cent of those in the general population, NHS hospital patients, have tested positive for the killer virus.

Frontline NHS workers have been able to get tested since March 25 in Number 10’s bid to reduce the numbers off work in self isolation. Around 2,500 tests are being conducted daily on medics and their family members.

Yesterday a record 800 of those came back as positive – the figure has doubled in a matter of days because more people are being tested.

The shocking data comes amid fears a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) is fuelling the spread of the killer virus among NHS staff.

The availability of PPE has been a major issue during the coronavirus outbreak, with stocks currently running ‘critically low’ at some trusts.

Daily figures for coronavirus cases among NHS and key workers has gradually been increasing since testing was first offered to them.

Of the 88,621 tests that have come back positive in England, Wales and Scotland, 5,733 have been among key workers and their loved ones.

Testing of NHS staff began on March 25 – two months after Public Health England began swabbing people after travelling from high risk countries.

Health chiefs decided to restrict tests to just patients in hospital before promising to swab NHS workers and their family.

On March 25 there were already 10,000 cases of coronavirus among the general population.

There were also concerns about the number of NHS staff off work self-isolating over fears that they, or household members, could have the virus.

As part of a five pillar testing strategy, workers in the NHS, social care and their families who are in self isolation are able to get a test if they have symptoms.

If the test produces a negative result, it means they can return to work during a time the NHS is under immense pressure.

The official figures come as NHS staff continue to report shortages of PPE, which is vital for limiting the spread of the killer infection.

At least 35 NHS staff have died during the outbreak after testing positive for COVID-19. It is not known how many contracted the virus due to inadequate supplies of PPE, however some of the victims complained of a lack of PPE before their death.

Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, 53, who died at Queen’s Hospital in Romford, east London, on April 8, had urged for ‘appropriate PPE’.

The consultant urologist’s plea ‘to protect ourselves and our families’ came just five days before he was admitted to hospital with the killer infection.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA), said it was ‘so tragic’ that medic had concerns over PPE.

And the Royal College of Nursing told its members to refuse to treat people if they do not have adequate PPE.

There are currently specific concerns about full-sleeve gown stocks running low. The gowns resist droplets from coughing and sneezing, therefore reduce spread of the virus around the hospital.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers in England which represents hospital trusts, told BBC Breakfast yesterday the stocks of gowns were ‘very, very low’.

Mr Hopson said the supply of gowns – imported from China – was ‘hand-to-mouth’, and voiced concerns that equipment could run out completely if sustainable supply chains are not put in place.

He said the NHS ordered ‘a whole load of stock’ weeks ago, but delays have been caused by the product sometimes failing safety tests, while other batches have been mislabelled – meaning the NHS has ended up with additional masks.

At the daily Downing Street briefing on the coronavirus emergency yesterday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the Government was trying to give frontline staff reassurance over PPE as NHS deaths from COVID-19 grow.

Mr Raab said: ‘We understand the importance of getting PPE to the frontline whether it’s in care homes or the NHS.

‘I think the strongest practical reassurance they will want and that we can give them is that over the Bank Holiday weekend over 16million items were delivered and we are straining every sinew to roll them out even further and even faster.’

It has emerged that the UK missed three chances to be part of an EU scheme to bulk buy PPE.

Britain failed to utilise opportunities to get items such as masks, gowns and gloves under an EU initiative, the Guardian stated.

It means the UK won’t benefit from the first of GBP1.3 billion-worth of PPE being delivered to another 25 countries within the next few days.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: ‘We are working round the clock with industry, the NHS, social care providers and the army to ensure the supply of PPE over the coming weeks and months and will give our NHS and the social care sector everything they need to tackle this pandemic – including working with countries around the globe.

‘We are also working with a number of firms to scale up production of existing UK ventilator manufacturers, as well as designing and manufacturing new products from scratch, and procuring thousands more machines from overseas.

‘We will continue to work with European countries and others in order to make sure that we can increase the capacity within the NHS, and we will consider participating in future EU joint procurement schemes on the basis of public health requirements at the time.’