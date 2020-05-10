Only 52% of Brits say they would download the NHS contact tracing app

A Government minister has admitted the NHS contact tracing app to control the coronavirus crisis may need to be ditched before it’s even been rolled out nationwide.

Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary, said the app may need to ‘adapt’ or ‘move to a different model’ amid teething problems since its launch in the Isle of Wight – but denied a new one would be made from scratch.

He said officials were ‘paying attention’ to how other countries were using technology to keep on top of the crisis.

Other nations have adopted an app model which stores data in a more favourable way, which has fuelled a backlash over privacy concerns.

The ‘centralised’ model used by the NHS is believed to have caused reluctance to download the app – which ministers have previously denied is a problem.

It follows a survey which found only 52 per cent of Britons would download the NHS contract tracing app.

But experts have said that around 60 per cent of the population – 40million people – will need to download ‘NHSX’ to make the software effective, potentially as high as 80 per cent.

With lower levels of usage, it may help to reduce the strain on the NHS by reducing cases, but it would not necessarily crush the coronavirus crisis, which has killed at least 31,600 in the UK.

The NHSX app is a key piece in the UK Government’s plan to get the country out of lockdown, integrated in their test, track and trace strategy.

The app alerts users when they have been in close contact with someone who has reported symptoms of COVID-19.

NHSX requires smartphone users to download it and share data the moment they test positive or display signs of Covid-19.

The app then sends a notification to all mobile phone users in recent proximity to them advising them to self-isolate.

But its design has repeatedly been singled out as being different from those used by other European countries.

NHSX’s app stores data about infected cases and their contacts in a ‘centralised system’, meaning when a person chooses to share their data it is sent to a computer server anonymously.

But Google and Apple’s own version, which has been adopted by several European countries including Germany, the Republic of Ireland and Switzerland, is decentralised.

It means phones directly communicate with each other and the app does not harvest location data.

Some may be discouraged to download the app because of a cloud hanging over data protection.

Mr Jenrick told The Andrew Marr Show this morning that as far as he was aware, the government was not developing a rumoured second app.

However, he said: ‘We have an app that is being rolled out on the Isle of Wight but we are also paying attention to what is happening elsewhere in the world.’

Mr Jenrick was asked specifically three times by host Andrew Marr on whether the government is developing a second app, before adding: ‘As far as I’m aware, we’re not developing a second app but we are paying attention to other apps that exist elsewhere in the world.

‘If we need to adapt our app, or move to a different model, obviously we will do.’

An Opinium poll taken by the Observer suggested that just half the population were willing to download the NHS app.

But experts say 60 per cent of the population or more will need to download the app for it to be successful in its mission.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on May 3: ‘The idea is that we will encourage as many people to take this up as possible.

‘This is going to be a huge national effort and we need for this to work 50-60 per cent of people to be using this app.

‘Not everybody has a smartphone, and I appreciate that for various reasons not everybody will download it but it will be the best possible way to help the NHS.’

But researchers at the University of Oxford believe the app can only be effective when used by 80 per cent of the population.

Insiders on the app development team reportedly say that NHSX starts to become very effective at reducing infections with take-up above 50 per cent.

Lower numbers can still limit cases enough to prevent intensive care units from being overwhelmed.

The app design was inspired by technology in Singapore, who have been using the app ‘TraceTogether’.

Based on the TraceTogether website, only 25 per cent of the population had downloaded the app since its launch on March 20.

The low adoption rate is exacerbated by the fact that the technology depends on users encountering other people who have also downloaded the app.

Anyone who does not have it cannot be traced and told they are potentially infected, disrupting the programme.

Even if a third of the population adopted the technology, only nine per cent of close contacts will be covered, according to Farzad Mostashari.

The former national coordinator for health information technology at the US Department of Health and Human Services did research into the feasibility of contact tracing through smartphones.

It doesn’t bode well for the NHS version, which Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced would be trialled on the Isle of Wight on May 4.

Some 140,000 residents were urged to download the app as part of a pilot study before being rolled out across Britain.

A source close to Isle of Wight Radio says it’s estimated around 90,000 adult Islanders have mobile phones.

More than 50,000 Islanders have downloaded the app, according to Nadine Dorries, minister at the Department of Health, an uptake of 55 per cent.

Residents have complained the app is fraught with complications, such as that older phone models are not compatible.

Concerns have been raised today about its reliance on self-reporting and the risk it could be used to ‘prank’ people.

Users who download the app voluntarily opt-in to record details of their symptoms when they start to feel unwell.

The software will alert people if they have been in close contact with someone who later fell ill with coronavirus so they can self-isolate and be tested if necessary.

Dr Michael Veale, lecturer in digital rights and regulation at University College London, said the UK is effectively the only country to use self-reporting, rather than verified tests, in its app.

Dr Veale, who is part of a team working on a rival app, told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday: ‘That appears to stem from, not a lack of number of tests potentially, but really something that hasn’t been focused on enough – the tests aren’t fast enough in the UK compared to other countries.

‘And so the UK seems to claim it’s stuck using self-reporting because it can’t get a test turned around within a few hours.

‘And this is really a worry. In other countries we’re working with, they are very clear that self-reporting will not be allowed on their app because it can be misused or used to prank or used to target people deliberately and put them into quarantine without them knowing.’

It follows comments from Jim Killock, the executive director of the Open Rights Group, who said: ‘Someone might feel that they are fed up with their boss and want to cause some trouble so they self-report and get half of the work force sent home to self-isolate.’

There is also the risk of over zealous self-reporting of symptoms if they are included in an extensive list.

People could be over cautious when entering information in the app which could have far-reaching consequences if dozens more are told to self-isolate.

But a diagnostic expert asked to consult on the Government’s app has criticised it for focusing on only two symptoms – coughs and fever – at the exclusion of other symptoms.

Nick Summerton, a GP with 32 years’ experience, told the Sunday Mirror the app risked ignoring 10 symptoms other than fever or cough, which are also the only two symptoms listed on the NHS website.

‘We have to get these fundamentals right. It is basic public health,’ he said.