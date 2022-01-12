Only two people out of 100 would be infectious if Covid isolation ended on day five.

Only two people out of a hundred would be infectious if Covid isolation ended on day five.

It compares to 6.2 percent on the seventh according to the UK Health Security Agency.

According to separate data, 31.4 percent of people were still infectious five days later.

Two negative tests, on the other hand, significantly reduce the risk of being released while infectious.

Ministers are being pressured to reduce the time spent in self-isolation.

Boris Johnson’s spokesman said, “If it is possible to go further, we will do so.”