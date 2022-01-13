Only YOU can hear the hidden Covid’symptom’ that affects one out of every six patients

Only YOU can hear the hidden Covid’symptom,’ and it affects 1 in 6 patients

If you get Covid, you might get a sore throat, a runny nose, or a cough.

A buzzing sound that only you can hear is one symptom that may surprise you.

Tinnitus is a low-pitched humming or buzzing that affects one out of every six people infected with the virus.

The sounds that the sufferer hears, which may include whooshing, are not coming from outside sources.

They are the only ones who are aware of it.

Katie Ogden, a hearing aid dispenser and ReSound North-West Europe Training Manager, described the condition as “very frustrating.”

She told Devon Live, “It’s often associated with insomnia and can contribute to mental health issues like anxiety, stress, and depression.”

“The problem is that tinnitus can spiral into a vicious circle.”

“Stress feeds off of tinnitus, and tinnitus feeds off of stress in its most basic form of this cycle.”

“Finding methods that break the cycle for the person who is struggling to cope with tinnitus is the key to successfully managing tinnitus.”

There were signs at the start of the pandemic that Covid was linked to hearing problems.

Researchers at the University of Manchester have been able to estimate the severity of the problem as more studies have been published.

They discovered that seven to fifteen percent of adults diagnosed with Covid have hearing and balance issues.

According to findings published in the International Journal of Audiology, tinnitus is the most common symptom, followed by hearing problems and vertigo.

It’s “possible” that the virus “attacks and damages the auditory system,” according to Kevin Munro, Ewing Professor of Audiology at the university.

In the Conversation, he wrote, “On the other hand, the pandemic’s mental and emotional stress may be the trigger.”

“However, we must be cautious in interpreting these results because it is not always clear whether studies are reporting existing or new symptoms.”

Meanwhile, those who recover from Covid infection may experience long-term tinnitus.

One in every eight patients admitted to the hospital had tinnitus eight weeks after discharge, according to the same group of researchers.

The patients were mostly older, and some had tinnitus before contracting Covid.

According to a study conducted by Anglia Ruskin University, 40% of people with Covid symptoms also had their tinnitus get worse.

The experts looked at 3,103 people from 48 countries.

While the study focused on people who already had tinnitus, a small percentage of those who took part said it was brought on by…

