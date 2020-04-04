Open heart surgery suspended by corona: ‘I am shocked by every injection and stab’ | NOW

This week, the Dutch Society of Cardiology (NVVC) called on cardiovascular patients not to avoid a hospital visit, despite the outbreak of the coronavirus. On the NUjij response platform, this led to indignant reactions from patients whose surgery had just been postponed. What’s up with that?

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the number of patients who report acute heart and acute stroke has decreased by 50 percent. The NVVC, the Dutch Association for Neurology (NVN), the Harteraad expertise center and the Heart Foundation find this particularly disturbing and sound the alarm.

“Neglected and insufficiently treated heart complaints can lead to permanent damage to the heart,” they write. “We therefore call on you to report acute heart complaints such as chest pain, to the GP or GP (or 112 for severe acute complaints).”

Despite the call, there is also a group of people who do have complaints, but cannot be hospitalized due to the coronavirus outbreak. One of them is Ruud Noorman (61), who was hospitalized two weeks ago for cardiac catheterization.

“I have been experiencing pressure on my chest since January. For example, during sports, or at home when climbing stairs,” he tells NU.nl. Noorman went to the doctor in March, who referred him to the cardiologist. “He quickly saw that it was very wrong.”

Psychological problems due to complaints

The veins in Noorman’s heart turned out to be narrowed, so that insufficient oxygen enters his blood. Dottering, an operation that stretches the coronary artery with a kind of balloon, turned out to be impossible, so open-heart surgery had to be planned.

He was put on the waiting list for a hospital in Zwolle. Due to the intensive care rush, he was told to wait two weeks in the hospital.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, it turned out that there was no prospect of an operation at all. “They sent me home under strict conditions. I was given blood thinners and they asked me to call back in a week and a half.”

He has been at home ever since. “It could be months. It may not be my turn until July.”

Sitting at home with complaints also leaves Noorman with psychological problems. In this way he jumps from every uncomfortable feeling in his chest. “I am shocked by every prick and stab. But I can only call again when it feels like an elephant has sat on my chest.”

Cardiologists make a risk assessment

Wia Timmerman, director of the Dutch Society of Cardiology, says he recognizes situations like Noorman’s. “In almost all hospitals, the elective – the non-acute – care has been scaled down. In the care of acute complaints, it is not good to stay at home or to continue for too long. In the case of elective care, on the other hand, the risk is acceptable. “

The treatments are postponed in order to be able to deploy the staff in the care of corona patients. All these delayed treatments will be carried out as soon as possible in the coming weeks to months, based on the urgency estimate.

But how is it that, despite pain on his chest, Noorman cannot be operated on for the time being? “Cardiologists are trained to make a good risk assessment of whether care can be delayed,” says Timmerman. “Because of the strict conditions, the risk for this person is likely to be very limited. That under the current extreme circumstances, this choice unfortunately leads to an additional psychological burden on this patient, we understand – and we are sorry.”

Noorman understands that priority is given to corona patients, but is afraid that other patients with urgent medical attention will be “snowed under”. “It’s an underexposed problem. Isn’t it time to coordinate the other equally important operations?”

