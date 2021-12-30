Optimo, Glasgow’s legendary nightclub, is hosting a special Hogmanay live stream from a city nightspot.

Optimo, Glasgow’s clubbing legends, are broadcasting a special Hogmanay live stream from a city nightclub.

Those who would normally go out for the New Year’s Eve bells are encouraged to ‘prime their speakers’ and ‘warn their neighbors’ by tuning in to Optimo’s NYE live stream.

Optimo (Espacio), Glasgow’s clubbing legends, are throwing a special Hogmanay party, and everyone and their grandmother is invited.

The stream will be live from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. from Room 2 in Nelson Mandela Square, where they were set to host their latest Hogmanay party.

It follows their NYE live stream from a shed in the city last year, which provided a much-needed antidote to the lack of Hogmanay celebrations due to the pandemic and saw thousands of people turn their living rooms into dancefloors.

“Yeah, we know, streaming club nights is generally a pain, right? Of course, nothing can replace the real thing, but our NYE live stream last year brought a lot of joy to a lot of people, so it feels like this is the one night of the year when something like this can bring people together and is thus worth doing,” they wrote.

“We’ll live stream from Room 2 in Glasgow, where our party was supposed to take place, and with (literally) decades of Hogmanay party experience, we’ll pretend it’s “going off” in front of us and play accordingly.”

“Please feel free to join us from 11pm to 4am UK time if you find yourself stuck at home.”

Tickets for the steam can be purchased here for £10 plus a booking fee.