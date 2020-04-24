Oregon health agency to focus more on minorities for COVID-19 testing

OREGON. – To better help control the coronavirus pandemic in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority has issued new guidelines for Covid-19 testing, taking a greater focus on minority, asymptomatic, and higher-risk communities.

“As we are seeing the data that there are higher levels of infection probably represented in Latino communities, we are turning around to focus more on the communities that most need the support of our organization,” explained Dr. Dawn Mautner, advisor OHA Health.

The main goal of this new approach is to reinforce the message to members of minority groups who are being taken into account and who should be tested for Covid-19 if the doctor warrants it.

“People have to consult with medical professionals for a test, what we as a health authority have done is give them research recommendations that help prioritize the most vulnerable communities.”

New statistics indicate that among the 2,000 confirmed cases in Oregon, 509 of them are among the Hispanic community.

Health problem in the Latino community is not new according to public health experts.

“This highlights something we have always had, health inequality. There are communities that are being disproportionately affected by health inequalities and this has been happening for years, “said Dr. Carlos Crespo, PSU Professor of Public Health.

According to Dr. Crespo, if these problems were never taken into account 10 or 20 years ago when there were other health problems, when a pandemic like this happens, the problem becomes even worse.

Economic fear among members of minority communities is one of the factors that keeps minorities from approaching health centers, so Dr. Mautner advises that they still get health care.

“There is help through Medicaid, through insurance, through hospitals and don’t be afraid, go to the hospital and talk to people there, if there is any resource that can support people, they will offer it “

A common denominator of Hispanic cases in coronavirus cases are pre-existing health conditions, be it diabetes and heart problems, as well as infections by contact with relatives in the same house or other people infected with Covid-19.

The language barrier has also been a priority for the Oregon Health Authority and that’s why they’re translating materials into multiple languages.

Dr. Mautner said that with this new approach, someone who works in the healthcare sector, in nursing homes, or commercial stores or works closely with minorities will have priority for testing.

“Once we have seen a case in a community or a family we are going to talk to that person and the contacts of that person who may be from the same community are going to be examined with evidence, offer evidence.”

OHA is evaluating Covid-19 recovery cases by calling each and determining if they have recovered and their recovery date. In order to be considered in a state of recovery, people should not present fever, cough, or shortness of breath for 72 hours without medication. For people who have not presented symptoms, they are considered recovered after 7 days from the last positive test.

For more information visit the Oregon Health Authority page.

OHA will be testing more minority people like Latinos. Those who work in supermarkets, bus drivers, bank employees, and those who work in long-term care medical residences.

OHA seeks to perform 15,000 puréas a week. Even if you have no symptoms, you can ask to be tested. Talk to your primary doctor or dial 211.