HEARTBROKEN parents have described how their young daughter died after being diagnosed with a simple ear infection.

Leah Robshaw, 12, was suffering from a suspected brain abscess that went unnoticed for several weeks.

The youngster died in hospital on Sunday, from South Moor in Stanley, County Durham.

After complaining of pain about a week before Christmas, she was diagnosed with an ear infection both times.

“Leah was a much loved 12-year-old girl who was loved by many people, she was such a happy, polite little girl who adored her two sisters and five brothers,” her mother Claire Robshaw said.

“We’re all brokenhearted and empty without her.”

Antibiotics had been given to the schoolgirls for a suspected ear infection, but they felt worse and began to complain of a headache.

It was diagnosed as an ear, throat, and vertigo infection on New Year’s Day.

Leah was rushed to hospital by ambulance for a scan after continuing to feel unwell, and she was transferred to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

“She’d gotten worse,” Miss Robshaw said. “She was sleeping all the time, had no energy, couldn’t walk, talk, or feed herself.”

On the 12th, her brother had to carry her down the stairs for the paramedic.

“At Durham, they put her to sleep and rushed her to the RVI, where she had another scan and was told she had a brain abscess.”

Miss Robshaw was told that Leah had also had a stroke and that the infection was taking over her body.

The young girl was placed on life support before her bereaved family decided to let her die peacefully.

Leah’s brothers Liam, Jordan, Ryan, Josh, and Reece adored her, according to Miss Robshaw, and her younger sisters Amelia, six, and Latisha, three, looked up to her as a role model.

Leah, a year eight student at North Durham Academy in Stanley, was a big TikTok fan who enjoyed spending time with her family at the park.

Dionne and Lisa Railton, who are family friends, have started an online fundraising campaign to help pay for a funeral.

“She was such a kind-hearted and loving girl,” Dionne said.

This is simply intolerable.

“To help alleviate some of the family’s stress, we’re banding together as a community to help pay for extras like a horse and carriage and flowers for the funeral, so it’ll be a day fit for a princess.”

“It shows how kind people are to help us,” Miss Robshaw added.

