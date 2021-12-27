‘Our family life is like a patchwork quilt – Rainbow Trust assisted us in putting it back together when things changed unexpectedly.’

‘Our family life is like a patchwork quilt – Rainbow Trust helped us put it back together when things changed unexpectedly.’

Charlene Osei-Bassour claims that having a child with a life-threatening condition made her anxious, depressed, and tearful.

The Rainbow Trust, on the other hand, has provided emotional and practical support to the entire family.

Despite the fact that Reuel Quaye, who is five years old, is unable to communicate, it is clear that he is overjoyed to see his Rainbow Trust family support worker Abi Smith.

“His face just lights up, and you can see how happy he is to see her from his expressions and the sounds he makes,” says Charlene Osei-Bassour, his mother.

“She is very caring and compassionate, and she has made such a difference in our lives,” says the family.

Charlene told me that Rainbow Trust came into their lives at the perfect time because she was “on the verge of deep depression,” sleep-deprived, and anxious about having a child with a life-threatening condition.

Rainbow Trust, a charity that supports families whose lives are turned upside down when a child is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, is the beneficiary of i’s Christmas appeal 2021.

Our goal is to raise £125,000 to help even more families through Rainbow Trust.

Reuel was a healthy baby boy, according to Charlene, who lives in Essex with her partner Prince Quaye, Reuel, and his brother Moses, seven.

“It all started when I was bathing him and his hands began to shake.

She remembered, “I realized he was having a fit and was screaming for help to my partner.”

The following month, Reuel had a five-hour seizure, and the couple took him to A&E, where he was referred to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

It was the beginning of a long journey for the family, as Reuel had spent most of his life in and out of hospitals, which had a significant impact on them all.

Reuel suffers from an undiagnosed neurological condition that includes developmental delays, reflux, an unsafe swallow that puts food and drink down the wrong airway, and epilepsy.

He is nonverbal and unable to sit up without assistance, and he has been tube-fed for the past 18 hours.

