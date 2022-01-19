Our little girl kept complaining about a swollen leg, but the truth was devastating.

Our little girl kept complaining about her leg hurting, but the truth was devastating.

When little Marley Shaw began limping, her parents assumed she had hurt her knee.

The family brought their two-year-old daughter to the hospital, where blood tests were performed.

Doctors informed the family that their daughter’s sore leg was caused by leukemia, much to their surprise.

Leukemia is a blood cancer that attacks the immune system by affecting cells in the bone marrow.

The majority of cases of leukaemia have no obvious cause.

It is a cancer that causes the body to produce an excessive number of abnormal white blood cells, reducing the body’s ability to defend itself against infection.

Marley, who lives in Uttoxeter with her parents Callum and Charley Straughton, is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

Marley began her treatment at Royal Derby Hospital on December 23 after the family received the news just before Christmas.

She has since been transferred to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, where she is currently receiving treatment.

Callum, a 23-year-old salt miner, said the only reason they took their young daughter to the hospital was because she was limping.

“My partner Charley was with Marley at the Royal Derby Hospital because you can only have one person with her at a time,” he told Stoke-on-Trent Live, “and I was watching my rugby team play when I got a phone call saying the doctor wanted to see both of us together.”

“When you hear that, you know it’s not going to be good news.”

So all we had to do was brace ourselves and try to remain optimistic.

“However, that drive to the hospital felt like the longest I’d ever had to make; it was horrible.”

Marley will be subjected to bone marrow tests and lumbar punctures, but her family says she’s ‘taking it all in stride.’

She’s even ‘bossing the nurses around,’ but she’s still a ‘little star,’ according to them.

The absence of normal blood cells, rather than the presence of abnormal white cells, is the most common cause of all types of leukaemia symptoms.

When the bone marrow becomes clogged with leukemia cells, it is unable to produce the large numbers of healthy blood cells that the body requires.

As a result, you might:

Marley is required to spend extended periods of time in the hospital due to her treatment plan.

Uttoxeter is just under an hour’s drive from Nottingham, and the family has raised funds to stay in an Air BnB to be closer to their daughter.

The first version…

