Outraged Brit holidaymakers unleash fury at quarantine rules change – Latest News

The decision to impose the restrictions on the returning Brits was made on Thursday.

After 4am on Saturday those who returned from the country have to quarantine for 14 days.

Those arriving back from Heathrow Airport from Croatia raged about the decision by the Government to make returning Brits quarantine for 14 days

Karen Emery, 57, arriving at Heathrow’s Terminal 5,and her sister Dionne Emery.

Brit holidaymakers returning from Croatia have hit out at the Government’s decision to impose quarantine rules on those returning from the country.

Those arriving back from Heathrow Airport at the deadline raged about the decision – saying the announcement gave them no time to travel back from the country.

“They should have given us until Monday, so we could plan a way out, but there wasn’t enough time so our holiday has been cut short.

Karen said: “It’s not like coming back from France, there’s no way out in time.

The pair, of Newcastle, were confused over whether they now have to remain in quarantine for two weeks, having travelled back via Italy

“They should have never let us go abroad, it’s a disgrace, we knew this could happen but there was no support, no advice from the Government, we were pretty much forgotten about, we were all on our own.”

She added that she finds it strange holidaymakers have got to quarantine for two weeks after travelling to a country where coronavirus doesn’t seem to be as prominent compared to the UK.

Another holidaymaker, from London, called for “airport testing” on her arrival.

A London-based tech worker, Neringa Juskauskaite, 27, said: “It was all a complete rush, we weren’t given enough time to get home and there were no flights back on Friday, it would have been useful to have a few more days but it is what it is.”

People arriving in the UK from Austria and Trinidad and Tobago also have to quarantine for 14 days from Saturday.

“If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days.”

It comes after Portugal was removed from the quarantine list.

Transport minister Grant Shapps said: “Data shows we need to remove Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago from our list of coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates down.