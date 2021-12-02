Over 2,000 Sun readers have joined Jabs Army, thanks to Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan’s support.

OVER 2,000 Sun readers have already enlisted in our brilliant Jabs Army.

However, we’ll need at least 25,000 steward volunteers to ensure that everyone gets a booster shot against Covid’s new Omicron strain.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker, who has been a strong supporter of our campaign since the beginning, urged Sun readers to get involved last night.

“The Jabs Army Voluntary Service requires a shot in the arm,” he said.

“Aid the boosters.”

“I thoroughly support the Jabs Army and I’ve seen how effective it was,” said TV presenter Ross Kemp, who has been working as a volunteer.

“Don’t underestimate Omicron; we’ll need as many volunteers as we can to stop this new Covid strain.”

Please consider joining the Jabs Army if you have the time.”

“I urge anyone who can help to join the Jabs Army as soon as possible and help get Britain fully vaccinated and protected,” Piers Morgan said.

Let’s give the boosters a helping hand.”

“The work to get the nation jabbed is still ongoing and as important as ever now that we’re in the booster season,” Jane Moore, a Sun columnist and regular on Loose Women, said.

“The more volunteers there are to help out, the more vaccinations will be given out, especially at walk-in clinics.”

“So, if you’d like to participate, please do so.”

Your assistance will be extremely beneficial.”

Michael Oxley, a retired businessman from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, is a volunteer.

“When my friends volunteered, I thought, ‘Why not?’ It’s nice to give back to the community,” he said.

Since our campaign began in January, Jabs Army volunteers have donated 1.1 million hours of their time.

Sign up at nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk if you have a few hours to spare.

If you’ve never volunteered before, go to nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk or scan this QR code to get started.