Owners and pets can eat together thanks to vegan dog food producers.

Veganuary restaurants include Brewdog, Vurger, and Purezza.

If you’re a pet parent who enjoys dining with your canine companion but finds Veganuary to be a challenge, you might be interested in learning about THE PACK.

THE PACK is a vegan dog food company that has teamed up with UK restaurants to encourage owners and their pets to dine together during Veganuary.

A team of animal nutritionists, scientists, and pet owners make up the pet food startup.

By creating delicious, nutritionally complete plant-based meals for dogs, the groundbreaking company is challenging the notion that vegan food is only for humans.

Diners will be offered a complimentary ‘Dogs Dinner Done Right’ vegan meal of their choice* when they dine at participating restaurants, and they will be encouraged to eat alongside their furry best friends.

Pooches can choose between three nutritionally balanced flavors.

No Fishy Dishy, No Moo Ragu, and No Cluck Casserole are made with carefully crafted blends of pulses, proteins, seeds, fruits, vegetables, and superfoods for happy tummies, lustrous coats, and maximum wags.

During the month of January, THE PACK’s ‘Dogs Dinner Done Right’ will be available at the following dog-friendly establishments:

“Any pet parent can tell you how frustrating it can be finding dog-friendly restaurants,” Judy Nadel, co-founder of THE PACK, said.

“As a result, THE PACK is ecstatic to be collaborating with forward-thinking cafes and restaurants across the country that are allowing dogs and their parents to eat their meals together while also reducing their carbon footprint and pawprint with every bite!”

The environmental carbon footprint of pet food production produces greenhouse gas emissions equal to the Philippines’ total emissions.

“We love dogs here at Erpingham House, so it was a no-brainer to put THE PACK dishes on our menu,” said Loui Blake, Founder of Erpingham House and investor in THE PACK.

We want dogs and their pet parents to have the best dining experience possible with us, and we’re excited to see how well it goes over with our customers!”

