Page 2 – Is Corona Antibody Testing Worth It?

Sensitivity: The value indicates how reliably a test really detects antibodies in the blood. If he does this in 80 out of 100 patients, for example, the sensitivity is 80 percent. Logically, the higher the better. Specificity: This means that people who are healthy (i.e. who really weren’t sick) are also recognized as healthy.

What is the danger in the tests?

If specificity and sensitivity are insufficient, false positive or false negative results can result. False positive results can be particularly serious. So people are told they have survived Covid-19, but in reality it is not. However, those affected feel certainty, are likely to become less careful and then become ill. The Sars-CoV-2 test in particular complicates the fact that so-called cross-reactions can occur: We have known corona viruses for a long time, many people have come into contact with them. These older corona viruses resemble those of Sars-CoV-2 in certain structures. So it can happen that the test shows antibodies, which in reality do not originate from Sars-CoV-2, but from another corona virus.

What does such a test bring me?

You could say: security. Anyone who knows that he has the infection can assume that he is likely to have immunity. The emphasis is heavily on “likely”. This has not yet been proven 100 percent, and above all it is not yet clear how long it will last and whether it will protect against all variants of Sars-CoV-2. But since politics is discussing so-called immunity cards, i.e. officially dealing with the fact that people who have had the infection behind them are immune, it is understandable that citizens also have this hope after a positive test.

My doctor advised me against the test. What to do?

This is still a common reaction from doctors at the moment. But general practitioners and pediatricians report that the demand for tests in their practice is growing steadily. The reason for the reluctance of medical professionals: It is still not clear which tests are really good. At the moment, her answer is often pragmatic: “Be patient for a few more weeks, there is so much going on in the market that you can safely advise in a few weeks with a clear conscience and then less or no doubt about the result . “

Can I use a quick test?

All public bodies actually advise against the so-called rapid tests. The Paul Ehrlich Institute, for example, says that no statement can currently be made about their reliability. At the moment, manufacturers are still responsible for certification and not a government agency. In this context, the Paul Ehrlich Institute points out that tests offered on the Internet and in pharmacies are not always guaranteed due to this “self-certification”. Evidence shows that there are also falsifications of certificates in the area of ​​these tests. In addition, there are currently no generally recognized defined quality standards for these tests.

Do the cash registers pay the tests?

Not at the moment. If you decide to take a test at the doctor, you have to bear the costs yourself. These fluctuate depending on the provider. However, if more tests are available in Germany and their validity is considered to be absolutely certain, doctors and politicians will surely negotiate with health insurers who will get the test paid. So far, however, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), for example, has not yet specified any criteria as to who should receive an antibody test if these are available nationwide.

Does it make sense to test all Germans for antibodies?

There is simply not enough capacity for this at the moment. According to its own statement, the RKI will shortly start a nationwide sample with antibody tests. The aim is to find out how many people in Germany have actually gone through an infection and are therefore probably immune. In this way, the course of the pandemic and the necessary measures can be better assessed. The course is expected to start in mid-May, the institute says. First results are expected in June 2020.