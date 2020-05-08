Pandemic: Is coronavirus also an STD? – World

A team of Chinese researchers has found that the sperm of several people who contracted Covid-19 was positive for the virus. This is also the case in patients in remission, according to a study published Thursday by the American scientific journal Journal of American Medical Association.

The study was carried out by these researchers from Beijing on 38 men passed by the hospital of Shangqiu, in the province of Henan (northeast). Six of these patients had their semen tested positive, or 16%, including two who had passed the acute phase of the disease and were considered to be in remission.

“Limited” study

The authors emphasize that the scope of the study is “limited by the small sample size” tested. More studies are needed to better understand the lifespan of the virus in semen and the conditions of its transmission.

The coronavirus is known to be transmitted by droplets (secretions projected by the affected person). Traces of the virus have already been detected in saliva, urine and stool. (ats / nxp)