Paracetamol ‘increases’ heart attack risk, prompting an urgent warning to millions of Britons.

A STUDY has discovered that taking paracetamol on a regular basis increases the risk of heart attack in a quarter of the British population.

Long-term use of over-the-counter blood pressure medications, according to experts, can be harmful to the 15 million adults who suffer from high blood pressure.

According to University of Edinburgh researchers, taking the 2p painkillers on a daily basis increases the risk of heart attack or stroke in patients with the condition by 20%.

If people need pain relief, they should be given the smallest dose for the shortest time, they said.

“This isn’t about short-term use of paracetamol for headaches or fever, which is fine,” Dr. Iain MacIntyre, an NHS doctor in Scotland, said.

“However, it does point to a recently discovered risk for people who take it on a regular basis over a longer period of time, typically for chronic pain.”

Because ibuprofen is known to raise blood pressure, doctors often prescribe paracetamol instead of ibuprofen for long-term pain.

However, a study of 110 patients published in the journal Circulation found that it significantly raises blood pressure in people with high blood pressure.

It only took a few days for the numbers to start rising, and some of the patients in the trial experienced “really quite significant” increases in blood pressure, according to the experts.

However, once someone stopped popping the pills, blood pressure quickly returned to normal.

Around a third of Britons have high blood pressure, according to the researchers, with rates higher among the elderly.

One in ten adults also takes paracetamol on a long-term basis, with those in both groups being at the greatest risk.

“This study clearly shows that paracetamol – the world’s most commonly used drug – raises blood pressure, which is one of the most important risk factors for heart attacks and strokes,” Professor James Dear concluded.

“Doctors and patients should weigh the risks and benefits of long-term paracetamol prescriptions together.”