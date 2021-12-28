Parents in the United Kingdom are considering traveling to France to have their children vaccinated with the Covid vaccine.

Parents in the United Kingdom are considering traveling to France to vaccinate their children with the Covid vaccine.

One couple informed me that they were considering traveling to France to get their children the vaccinations they needed.

Parents are considering sending their children abroad to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as they become increasingly frustrated with the vaccine’s slow rollout as Omicron spreads.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) recommended last week that clinically vulnerable children aged 5 to 11 be given the Covid vaccine.

The vaccine should also be given to children in this cohort who live with anyone who is immunocompromised, according to the JCVI.

The immunization of this age group as a whole has been put on hold for the time being.

The delay in approving the vaccine for children under the age of 11 has caused some parents to keep their children out of school for fear of contracting the virus.

Others are thinking about getting their children vaccinated in another country.

Chris and Glad Salt of Essex are among the parents concerned about the dangers Covid poses to their five-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter.

Because neither of their children is clinically high risk, neither of them would be eligible for the Covid vaccine under the current JCVI recommendation.

“It frustrates me because I see what’s going on around the world.”

Mr Salt told me, “You know, in America, they’ve got a massive rollout, and there’s no red flags.”

“I want some protection for my children,” he added.

The way I see it, there’s a risk of long Covid and other things, and children have died, so even though it’s a low risk, if you’re looking top down from a helicopter view, isn’t it a big impact on an individual family?”

“The Omicron variant is causing us great concern,” Mrs Salt said.

We’d like to see the vaccine for children aged five to eleven years old rolled out as soon as possible.”

“We just don’t know whether they’ll catch it,” she added, “and we can’t really control this.”

Their children have dual French and British citizenship, and the couple is considering getting the vaccine in France.

“Scientists and NHS workers are concerned, and they’re talking about going overseas to get their kids vaccinated,” Mr Salt said, adding that it’s something he’s looking into.

