Parents of seriously ill and disabled children claim they are unable to afford Christmas gifts.

Parents of seriously ill and disabled children say they can’t afford Christmas presents for their children.

According to a study, British parents caring for seriously ill or disabled children are concerned that they will not be able to afford Christmas presents this year.

Sensory toys, which are often more expensive than traditional items, are required for children with serious illnesses or disabilities.

These toys are essential for children with autism and learning disabilities, and parents are concerned that they will be unable to fulfill their children’s holiday wishes.

According to a survey conducted by Family Fund, a national charity that provides grants to low-income families with disabled children, 978 families believe that gifts for their disabled children are more expensive than gifts for non-disabled children.

It was discovered that few parents will be able to afford bikes and outdoor play equipment, which must often be customized to meet the needs of a specific child.

As a result, eight out of ten parents end up spending more money on their children who are disabled.

According to Cheryl Ward, CEO of Family Fund, some toys could cost up to £250 per item.

“This research indicates that many families will be unable to afford Christmas this year,” she said.

“And, because of the ‘disability price tag,’ many families raising disabled children will struggle to afford the sensory toys that their children require.”

“Sensory toys, which include features such as light and texture, are stimulating and appealing to disabled children, but they’re significantly more expensive than other toys, costing many families more than £250 per item.”

“Given that raising a disabled child is already three times more expensive than raising other children, we’re concerned that low-income families with children with complex needs will be left out.”

Families are also cutting back on other necessities to afford gifts for their disabled children, according to the study.

Spending less on weekly groceries, conserving energy, and working longer hours are just a few examples.

As many as 92 percent of those polled said they would sacrifice their own gifts, along with those of other adults in their household, to help pay for gifts for their disabled children.

Shopping for their disabled children is stressful for 83% of those polled.

Parents are most concerned about having enough money to cover the cost of specialized gifts this holiday season.

They were more concerned about this, according to the research, than about rising utility bills.

You want to be able to provide everything your children require and desire, especially at Christmas, but this isn’t always possible.

Nearly half of those surveyed will need to borrow an average of £390 to help pay for the…

