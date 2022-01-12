Parents should be aware of the following five symptoms of the winter virus in children.

The five symptoms of the winter virus in children that parents should be aware of are listed below.

Parents have been warned to look out for five key signs of a common winter bug in their children, as cases are ‘rife’ throughout the UK.

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), which usually peaks in January, has hospitalized hundreds of children.

According to experts at the British Lung Foundation, the Covid lockdowns are likely to have reduced immunity to the bug.

According to the charity, the peak in RSV infections may coincide with Omicron infection rates, putting many children at risk.

According to the organization, there has been a significant increase in calls to its helpline from concerned parents with children who are experiencing breathing problems and RSV symptoms.

Over 1,000 children have been admitted to hospitals with the virus in the last three months, and the charity has received a 400% increase in parent inquiries.

RSV is common in infants and toddlers under the age of two, and it can lead to breathing problems and hospitalization if it progresses to bronchiolitis, a serious chest infection that affects the lungs’ smaller airways (bronchioles).

However, the majority of babies and children who contract the virus will only experience minor symptoms that can be managed at home.

Around three out of every hundred people will experience symptoms severe enough to necessitate hospitalization.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), RSV hospitalizations in children under the age of five are ten times higher than in all other age groups in England.

Caroline Fredericks, a respiratory nurse who works for the British Lung Foundation’s helpline, says there are steps parents can take to prevent their children from contracting the illness and becoming ill.

According to new recommendations, anyone with a cough or cold should avoid contact with children under the age of five.

RSV begins with a blocked or runny nose and progresses to a cough, fever, and occasionally breathing difficulties.

You should also require anyone who comes into contact with your child to wash their hands on a regular basis.

It’s also not a good idea to smoke around babies and children, particularly if they’re sick.

“In the last few weeks, we’ve noticed an increase in calls from parents concerned about their child’s breathing,” Caroline added.

“They don’t know whether they have asthma, Covid, or a cold, and they don’t know where to turn.”

This is concerning because the majority of these parents have never heard of RSV.

“If their RSV turns into bronchiolitis, parents can help their child feel more at ease at home by increasing their child’s fluid intake, assisting them in breathing more easily by holding…

