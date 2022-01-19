Parents should be aware of the top five Omicron symptoms in children.

Every parent should be aware of the top five Omicron symptoms in children.

As students return to school and Omicron is more likely to appear in classrooms, every parent should be aware of the symptoms of the variant.

There are approximately 20 warning symptoms that appear on a regular basis in adults and are useful to be aware of in children.

However, there are a few specific extras to be aware of in children in case they need to take a test.

Children with runny noses, low-grade fevers, croup, coughs, and rashes have been reported by parents and doctors.

“I follow up on our most high-risk preterm babies,” said Dr. Camilla Kingdon, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.

“The vast majority of the patients in my clinic have had Omicron in the last four weeks – or their families have – and none of them have been harmed.”

“In fact, most of the mothers are complaining of a runny nose, achy feet, and a low-grade fever.”

“We’ll have to keep an eye on things, but the picture from around the country right now is encouraging.”

In comparison to Delta, Omicron is widely regarded as a milder virus, causing a cold-like illness and fewer coughs among adults.

“The average length of stay was really low, and almost none of them needed oxygen or other help,” said Russell Viner, who works at Great Ormond Street and is a professor at University College London.

“Around half of them received no treatment at all and were only admitted to the hospital for observation.”

“A number of them received antibiotics, but only as a result of the way we treat children with fevers, especially babies, which is to be extremely cautious and protective.”

“Little kids’ airways are so narrow that it takes far less inflammation to clog them,” Dr Buddy Creech told NBC News.

This is why, when children breathe through inflamed airways, it can easily irritate and cause a dog or seal-like cough.

Dr. Creech and his colleagues have noticed “croup-like presentations” in young children who have tested positive for Covid, as well as “that characteristic barking cough.”

However, another expert, Dr. Amy Edwards, who has also noticed an increase in croup-like coughs in children taking Covid, believes it isn’t a big deal.

“Seeing more kids with croup and bronchiolitis is oddly reassuring for us as paediatricians, because we’ve been dealing with those conditions for our entire careers,” she explained.

