Parents who require Lateral Flow tests should visit the government website RIGHT NOW to place an order ahead of the start of the new school year.

Parents who require Lateral Flow tests should visit the government website RIGHT NOW to place an order before their children return to school this week.

For students preparing to return to class after the Christmas break, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi insisted that test “supply will absolutely be there.”

However, he advised Brits to “refresh their webpages” in order to receive the tests as soon as possible, as more delivery slots are made available online.

To prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, all students and staff will be tested for the virus on the first day of the spring semester.

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50-70 percent lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, preventing the need for any new restrictions.

The number of LFTs available has tripled to 300 million in the month leading up to the start of the new school year, allowing all students to be tested before mixing with their peers, according to the education secretary.

Between December 6 and 17, a total of 28 million test packs were delivered to schools, with another 17.6 million expected by January 14.

“Our priority is to keep schools open,” Mr Zahawi told Infosurhoy.

For all the latest news and stories, visit our Covid live blog.

“This year, the testing, the staffing support, and, of course, the ventilation will make a significant difference in schools.”

“The most important thing is to keep them open,” says the narrator.

“We track employee absenteeism, which was around 8% last year.”

“If it continues to rise, we’ll consider combining classes and teaching in larger groups.”

According to new regulations, secondary school students will be required to wear masks in class.

Mr. Zahawi admitted that “delivering education with masks on in the classroom is, of course, more challenging.”

“This is an aerosol-transmitted virus,” he explained, “and if you’re wearing a mask and are asymptomatic, you’re less likely to infect other people.”

Lateral Flow tests have FINALLY returned to stock after a New Year’s rush caused nationwide shortages.

After No. 10 urged Brits to get tested before New Year’s Eve, pharmacies and websites were experiencing supply issues.

There were no lateral flow tests, according to a message posted on the government’s website on December 30…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.