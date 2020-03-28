Paris hospitals fear shortage of resuscitation drugs

Certain essential drugs in intensive care are starting to lack in the Public Assistance-Hospitals of Paris, and this one tries to reduce their consumption, while treating more and more patients of coronavirus, indicated on Friday the persons in charge of the largest hospital center French.

“There is potentially a shortage of resuscitation drugs to come,” said Prof Bruno Riou, AP-HP crisis medical director, during a telephone press point.

Curares, hypnotics, corticoids, antibiotics: “The products that are in high tension are known,” said François Crémieux, deputy director general of the institution.

Considerable influx of patients

Its 35 hospitals in Ile-de-France “have identified the four or five therapeutic classes on which the risks were significant, due to the number of patients who will be treated throughout the month of April”.

The influx is already considerable: approximately 2,500 patients hospitalized due to a coronavirus infection, including 700 in intensive care, for a capacity of 811 beds to date, which “will continue to increase in the coming days”, said Martin Hirsch, Director General of the AP-HP.

In contact with the drug agency (ANSM) and “certain laboratories live”, Mr. Crémieux said that “on curares, it would seem that production capacities can be reassuring in nature”.

A fear on a European scale

But “the shortage extends far beyond France and is European”, with “issues of fair distribution among all hospitals,” he said.

To avoid rupture, a group of anesthetists and resuscitation doctors from the AP-HP has developed a text, which “explains in detail the good principles of economy” of these “precious products”, added Professor Riou.

Several methods make it possible to achieve “effectiveness without exceeding the dose and by adapting”: devices measuring “the depth of anesthesia” or “the degree of curarization”, drugs to “potentiate” the effect of hypnotics …