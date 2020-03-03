Passengers can fly to the UK from Italy’s coronavirus zone without any health checks

One of England’s coronavirus patients picked up the disease in Italy without visiting any of the towns at the centre of the country’s quarantine zone, it was revealed today.

The patient’s case – they are believed to be a man from Surrey – raises the prospect of more holidaymakers than first thought bringing the virus home to Britain.

It comes as questions were raised over why passengers are allowed to land in Britain without any health screening.

A reporter for Good Morning Britain has shared a video on Twitter of him strolling through Heathrow arrivals without going through checks after flying back to the country from Milan, which has the closest airports to Italy’s quarantine zone.

The patient whose illness was confirmed yesterday had also visited Milan but not any of the 11 towns which are on lockdown in the Lombardy and Veneto provinces.

Flights from the Italian city, which is the closest airport to the locked-down area of northern Italy, land in the UK dozens of times a day and cost as little as £23.

More than 650 people have now been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Italy, with almost all of the cases declared in a devastating surge which started last weekend.

easyJet and British Airways today announced that they will be cancelling flights to and from northern Italy because of a drop in demand caused by the outbreak.

But there are now fears that many more people will have become infected with the virus while on half-term trips to the Alps and already brought it in through British airports, and that people continue to travel into the UK from the disease-hit region.

In a tweet posted yesterday, GMB correspondent Nick Dixon said: ‘Just arrived at Heathrow T5 after 4 days in Milan – was fully expecting a thermal temperature check. Nothing. Straight through. #CoronaVirus #COVID’.

He accompanied the comment with a video showing passengers from the same plane as him walking freely through the arrivals area.

More than 600 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in the Milan area in the past week after an outbreak gripped some 11 small provinces close to the city.

And people who caught the virus in Italy have spread it all over the globe this week, sparking an international outbreak bordering on a pandemic.

Since Italy’s crisis began last weekend cases have appeared in Macedonia, Denmark, Brazil, Romania, Georgia, Estonia, San Marino, Netherlands, Lithuania, Nigeria, Belarus and New Zealand.

A total of 11 towns in the north of Italy are under government lockdown after they were at the centre of an explosion in COVID-19 infections.

They are: Codogno, Castiglione d’Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castelgerundo, San Fiorano, and Vo’ Euganeo.

Although people are not allowed to enter or leave those towns, and there are not believed to be any Britons there, people from the surrounding areas can travel freely.

Foreign Office advice instructs anyone returning from parts of Italy which are north of Pisa and Florence to self-isolate at home if they start to feel ill.

Medical director for Public Health England, Professor Paul Cosford, said earlier this week that the Government does not know how many Brits have already come back from skiing trips in the north of Italy but admitted it was a ‘significant number’.

Other people who returned from Italy said they hadn’t been checked in the UK either, but did get checked when going through airports in Italy.

Twitter user Don Forth said in a comment: ‘I was checked on my way into Bologna 10 days ago but nothing on returning. UK Gov appear hopelessly out of their depth’.

Another user, @Ediegraphic, agreed: ‘temp checks in Italian airports, nothing in UK’.

Calls for checks in airports have been controversial in the weeks since the outbreak took hold, with some calling for them to be brought in in the UK and others saying there are no good at spotting COVID-19.

The infection has general symptoms – namely a fever, cough and shortness of breath – and can take two weeks or more to present itself.

Scanning people’s temperatures at airports, as some countries are doing, would rely on someone having a high fever at the exact moment they travelled through customs.

People in the grip of the illness – those who could be detected with such measures – may in many cases be too sick to travel in the first place.

Last month the government said it was putting ‘enhanced monitoring’ in place for flights from China.

It is not clear what this entails or whether the precautions have been extended to flights from Italy, Iran or South Korea, where outbreaks are now raging.

There is a specialist medical team on standby at Heathrow but they are not believed to be carrying out routine checks.

All of the UK’s coronavirus cases have so far been imported into the country from other nations.

Three were caught in China, one in Singapore, five in France, three from Italy, one from Tenerife, four from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan and two from Iran.

The six latest coronavirus patients have been confirmed in the UK in the last 24 hours, it was announced today.

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt today warned Britain was at a ‘tipping point’ and said the NHS would struggle with a pandemic.

It comes after Wales confirmed its first case and two more patients in England were diagnosed after three cases were announced yesterday.

Welsh health chiefs revealed the patient, believed to be in their thirties and from Swansea, was taken to a specialist NHS hospital in England. They caught the virus in northern Italy, which is at the centre of Europe’s crisis that has engulfed Britain and the rest of the continent in fear.

Both new cases in England were infected in Iran – which has been rocked by its own crisis – and were rushed to the Royal Free Hospital in London for urgent NHS treatment. Officials refused to reveal their age, gender or where they were diagnosed.

Nineteen patients have now been confirmed in the UK, after England confirmed two travellers had tested positive yesterday and Northern Ireland last night announced its first case. Scotland has yet to be struck down.

One of the English cases yesterday is thought to be a 43-year-old mother in Buxton who caught the virus at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel in Tenerife, where hundreds of British holidaymakers have been quarantined.

The other is thought to be a man in Surrey who was infected in Italy and flew to Britain from Milan, raising fears the COVID-19 disease is spreading outside of the 11 towns locked down in the north of the country.

It comes as emergency plans are being drawn up by British health officials to contain the coronavirus. Schools could be closed for at least two months and major sporting events, gigs and music festivals cancelled.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has today finally stepped in to take charge of spiralling coronavirus crisis by chairing a Cobra emergency meeting – but it will not happen until Monday.

The crisis, which is escalating outside of China, has rocked world financial markets – £200billion has been wiped off of London’s FTSE100 this week, taking it to the lowest level seen since the devastating 2008 financial crash.

Globally, shares are down about $5trillion (£3.9trillion) overall this week and Wall Street is also bracing itself after Dow Jones suffered its worst points loss on record yesterday.

MailOnline has contacted Heathrow Airport and the Department of Health for comment.