Patch is designed to detect corona symptoms futurezone.at

The developers want to use the test in the clinic to optimize the reliability of the patch. It is primarily intended for high-risk patients who are discharged into home care, for example, but also for health workers who are at constant risk from constant contact with infected people.

Removable plaster

The patch is simply removed from the neck at the end of the day, charged wirelessly, and stuck back to the skin the next morning. It is waterproof and can therefore be disinfected easily. Since the health patch can also be monitored at home using the intelligent patch, patients do not have to be admitted to the hospital.

The device is an adaptation for a plaster, which was actually developed for stroke patients at the beginning of the year. After completion of the test phase, the production capacities are to be increased. Around a dozen devices are currently being produced each week. If the tests are successful, hundreds of plasters per day could be produced directly at the university.

Finger ring as an alternative

The patch is not the first portable device designed to detect and monitor corona infections. In March, the Finnish manufacturer Oura caught the eye with an experiment. He equipped 2,000 employees in a hospital San Francisco with his finger ring, which should also sound the alarm at the first sign of corona disease.