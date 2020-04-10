Patient profiles, affected areas … the real face of the coronavirus epidemic in Occitania

For the first time since the start of the epidemic, Public Health France puts into perspective a month of activated surveillance data in the region.

Public health France has just made a first synthesis of the surveillance data collected from its partners since the beginning of March, SOS doctors, the Sentinelles network, nursing homes, hospitals.

What you must remember :

In terms of city surveillance, SOS physicians reports 1,946 acts for suspected Covid-19 for 10,000 acts. The figures have been decreasing since March 30, which today seems to correspond to a peak in the Occitania epidemic.

13,071 tests were carried out in the 3 CHUs, 16% were positive, ie 2,036. If we add the private laboratories, we arrive at 3,357 positive tests, “a number which is not exhaustive”, specifies Public Health France.

Deaths and co-morbidities

“Among the 160 deaths certified electronically between March 1 and April 6 with mention Covid-19 in the medical causes of death, 90% concerned people aged 75 or over and 63% of people had one or more co-morbidities “, specifies Public health France, which indicates that” the under 65 years represented 6.3% of the deaths “.

Public health France does not however detect a peak of mortality in Occitanie, “the number of deaths remains close to the expected values ​​for the region in March. Small exception: from March 23 to 29, Hérault records a” moderate excess “of mortality .

In intensive care, 244 serious cases

In intensive care: 244 serious cases were recorded, with more men (75%) than women, with an average age of 64.4 years. 79% had respiratory distress syndrome. The majority of cases (66%) had at least one comorbidity.

For 91 reported cases, the evolution resulted in 29 deaths, 90% had a comorbidity.

Emergency: peak in late March

Emergencies in the region recorded a peak of activity on March 30, with more than 300 passages in the day for suspicion of Covid-19, the figure decreased until April 5 then rose.

Public health France specifies that these figures are “to be interpreted with a lot of caution”, because “the overall activity of emergencies is in sharp decline since the implementation of containment measures”, and because the establishment of channels Dedicated does not necessarily come with feedback.

Hospitalizations: especially in Haute-Garonne and Hérault

“On April 7, at 2 p.m., 1,031 cases of Covid-19 were hospitalized in Occitanie”, indicates Public Health France, mainly over 60 years old, and mainly in Haute-Garonne and in Hérault.

Nearly a thousand cases in Ehpad

As of April 7, 244 medical and social facilities have reported an episode of Covid-19, for a total of 1,185 cases, including 983 in Ehpad.