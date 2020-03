Basketball player Pau Gasol praised the “so difficult” decision made by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the Tokyo Olympics to the summer of 2021, saying “health and well-being must prevail” at a time of struggle of the coronavirus society.

“It is a very difficult time for everyone and the world of sports assumes its enormous role, health and well-being must always prevail over any other consideration,” he said in a video on his social networks.