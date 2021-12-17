Paul McKenna, a TV hypnotist, has created a video to persuade sprout haters to change their minds before Christmas.

Paul McKenna, a TV hypnotist, has created a video to persuade sprout haters ahead of Christmas.

The 10-minute session is expected to save 130 million sprouts from being thrown away this holiday season.

Paul McKenna, a hypnotist, is holding a mass online therapy session to help sprout haters change their minds before Christmas.

Following a study that revealed nearly a quarter (23%) of UK diners can’t stand Brussels Sprouts, the star has created a video in collaboration with supermarket chain Aldi.

During the 10-minute ‘Save Our Sprouts’ sessions, viewers are encouraged to imagine something they enjoy eating while also thinking about the vegetable.

The new video is hoped to prevent 130 million pounds of the vegetable from being thrown away this holiday season.

It was launched on supermarket Aldi’s YouTube channel just in time to help sprout haters across the country ahead of the Big Day – and it’s already worked.

“I’m shocked,” Scott Garson, a finance manager from Clapham, London, said.

The most surprising result of this experiment, in my opinion, is that after eating one sprout, I went back for another.

I never expected to enjoy them, let alone want more.”

“The flavor has changed…I’m not sure how, but it has,” Enoch Ogbonnaya, a student from Charlton in London, added.

My mother will be completely surprised, and she will be ecstatic.

I’ll ask for seconds when she serves Brussels sprouts now.”

Paul McKenna expressed his delight at being a part of the project.

“I was ecstatic at the prospect of being a part of a fun, festive project that had a good cause at its heart,” he said.

This sprouts hypnosis is all about expanding your food options over the holidays, when it’s all about having fun.

“Sprouts are a great source of vitamins and minerals, and they are an essential part of Christmas day.”

“Here’s to coming together as a country to keep them on our Christmas dinner plates for the long haul.”

“Sprouts are a polarizing vegetable that has the nation divided,” said Julie Ashfield, managing director of Aldi UK’s Buying.

Our online hypnosis will not only allow customers to enjoy every aspect of their Christmas dinner, but it may also prevent millions of sprouts from being thrown away.

“We hope that sprout haters all over the country will try hypnosis.”

