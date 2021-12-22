Paxlovid, Pfizer’s first Covid antiviral pill, is explained.

With no end in sight for the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses are looking for new ways to help prevent and combat the virus.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved the first pill to treat Covid-19 on December 22, 2021, and Americans are curious about it.

Pfizer has been working on pills to help treat Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, and their antiviral pill, Paxlovid, has recently received FDA approval.

Paxlovid is the first antiviral Covid-19 pill to be approved by the FDA, and it is intended for use at home before being admitted to the hospital.

In a statement, Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said, “Today’s authorization of PAXLOVID represents another tremendous example of how science will help us ultimately defeat this pandemic, which, even two years later, continues to disrupt and devastate lives around the world.”

“This ground-breaking therapy, which has been shown to significantly reduce hospitalizations and deaths and can be administered at home, will change the way we treat Covid-19 and, hopefully, help alleviate some of the significant pressures that our healthcare and hospital systems are facing.”

The news comes just one day after President Joe Biden announced that the US will buy half a billion Covid-19 at-home tests to give out to Americans.

While the pill must be prescribed by a doctor, those who are at a higher risk and are 12 years or older and weigh at least 88 pounds will be eligible.

The pill is currently not approved for pre-exposure or post-exposure virus prevention, or for those who require hospitalization due to a severe or critical Covid-19 diagnosis, according to the FDA.

It should be taken as soon as possible after a diagnosis and no later than five days after the onset of symptoms.

Biden spoke about the importance of Paxlovid in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic before the FDA approved it.

In November, Biden stated that Pfizer’s “promising data” on the pill “marks a significant step forward in our path out of the pandemic,” adding that it “marks a significant step forward in our path out of the pandemic.”

Paxlovid is also a “potentially powerful tool in our fight against the virus, including the Omicron variant,” according to him, but vaccinations and booster shots remain “the most important tools we have to save lives.”

The Omicron variant is the most recent Covid-19 variant to spread across the country, resulting in an uptick in cases and hospitalizations.

