PCR Covid testing labs are overburdened, according to workers, and more than half of Omicron surge tests come back positive.

PCR Covid testing labs are overburdened, according to workers, and more than half of Omicron surge tests are positive.

Staff say they’ve been working 12-hour shifts around the clock to handle the ‘huge’ volume of tests coming in.

Since the Omicron variant began spreading across the UK, more than half of Covid PCRs arriving in labs have tested positive, according to lab workers.

One employee told me that “exhausted” employees have been working 12-hour shifts around the clock to cope with the “huge” volume of tests.

It comes at a time when home PCR Covid tests are being rationed to avoid overcrowding in processing labs.

To control the flow of tests into labs, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced that it would temporarily suspend the Government’s online booking service during periods of unusually high demand for home PCR kits.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 189,846 Covid cases were reported across the UK, up from an all-time high of 189,213 on Thursday and a 55 percent increase from 122,186 just a week ago.

One worker at the UK Biocentre mega lab in Milton Keynes told i that staff are “terrified” about the current spike in cases and the possibility of contracting Covid while handling virus RNA from tests.

Since Omicron’s discovery at the end of November, the number of positive cases they’d seen had roughly quadrupled, they said.

“Before, it was around 12-15 positive on 96 samples,” the worker, who asked to remain anonymous, said. “But when we traced for Omicron, it was around 50 positive samples out of 96 samples.”

It’s an excessive amount of information.

The number of Omicron cases has skyrocketed.

“Even in the laboratory, we have a staffing shortage because so many people have tested positive and had to isolate.”

We’ll have to work extra hours.

We’re under a lot of stress.

“It’s a trying time.”

There’s a lot going on.

We used to take a 45-minute break, but we can’t take any longer now because we have to run too many samples in a 24-hour period.”

Staff have a set of tests to complete and must shorten their breaks to meet this goal.

“It’s been a long day,” they added.

I’m drained to the point of insanity.

I’m exhausted by the time I get home.

This is something that I am genuinely afraid of.

