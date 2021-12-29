PCRs are running out in England, and Brits are scrambling to get Covid tests in time for New Year’s Eve festivities.

In the run-up to New Year’s Eve celebrations, Britons are having difficulty obtaining coronavirus tests.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, said this week that parties could still take place, but that people should be cautious and test before attending.

However, as people flocked to the government portal to take tests, some were disappointed.

People attempting to order lateral flow kits for delivery to their homes have been told that none are available as of this morning.

There are no PCR tests available for home delivery at this time, and none are available for essential workers.

Furthermore, there is currently no availability for drive-in walk-through sites for PCRs in England.

Scotland has’very few,’ Northern Ireland has none, but Wales has plenty.

Experts have urged ministers to reduce isolation time, claiming that we must ‘learn to live with the mild virus.’

Most people get cold-like symptoms from the Omicron variant, which now accounts for 90% of cases in the UK.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

There has been a disruption in supply due to many Brits being cautious and following guidance to get tested, with the website urging people to ‘try again later if you can’t get a test now.’

“Sorry, no home delivery slots for rapid lateral flow tests are available right now,” reads a message on the government website.

“Rapid lateral flow tests may still be available at a pharmacy or collection point.

Only get tests if you don’t have any symptoms.

“You can use these instead of the tests if you have them at home.”

“At this time, the 119 service does not have access to any additional home delivery slots.”

NHS 111 or 999 will not be able to order tests.”

People who are currently isolating need two negative lateral flow tests on day six…

