People are in hysterics after mum hires Grinch, who destroys her home.

A mother of two hired the Grinch to come to her house and strew toilet paper all over the place.

She didn’t expect the Grinch to make such a mess, though, and the photo has since gone viral after she shared it on Facebook.

Many parents will be preparing for the holiday season as Christmas approaches.

And there can be a lot to do in the run-up to the big day, whether it’s getting the house ready for visitors, doing the holiday shopping, or wrapping the gifts.

One mother, on the other hand, who wanted to spoil her children appears to have regretted cleaning the house for one visitor.

And that, my friends, is the Grinch.

Laura Magill, a mother of two, took to Facebook to announce that she had hired the Grinch after seeing an ad promising that he would “come in, mess the kids’ beds, have a pillow fight, and put toilet paper around your Christmas tree.”

Instead of a clean-up job, Laura discovered that the Grinch she hired had thrown food on the floor, poured Fairy Liquid all over the place, smashed Christmas tree decorations, and smashed eggs.

To add insult to injury, the rambunctious green character then poured juice on her son, ruining “her kid’s new onesie.”

One person took to Twitter after seeing her post to tell everyone about her experience, and it quickly went viral.

With nearly 200,000 people interacting with the tweet, Twitter user @cafucatfood captioned it as “the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” and others agreed.

“Kid looks like he’s been towar and loved it,” one wrote in response to the post.

“LAUGHING”

“I am lying in bed genuinely crying over this and I first saw it like 2 hours ago every time I go back to it it gets better I am actually hysterical,” one person added.

“I can’t stop rereading this and burst out laughing every 20 seconds what the f*** happened here,” a third said.

“This is going to be one hell of a small claims court case,” said a fourth.

Despite the fact that the party food had been trashed and her floors were covered in fairy liquid, some people disagreed.

