People in Lanarkshire are ‘afraid of getting sick,’ according to Nicola Sturgeon of Scotland Covid news.

People in Lanarkshire are “very afraid of getting sick,” according to Nicola Sturgeon, after the region’s health board suspended non-urgent NHS services for nearly a month.

Some of Monica Lennon’s constituents were calling the Samaritans charity because they couldn’t get through to local GP surgeries, according to Scottish Labour’s Monica Lennon.

She spoke out after NHS Lanarkshire announced on Wednesday that for the next four weeks, all doctors’ practices in the region will only see the most serious cases.

In the face of record Covid case numbers and staff absences, the health board said it had ordered the “managed suspension” of some services to relieve pressure on the system.

In October, NHS Lanarkshire, which serves around 655,000 people, went to code black, the highest risk level, because its three hospitals were at capacity.

It’s also one of several NHS areas in Scotland that has requested military assistance, with 32 military personnel expected to arrive in the next four weeks.

Both Labour leader Anas Sarwar and MSP for Central Scotland, Ms Lennon, raised the issue during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

People in Lanarkshire are now “very afraid of becoming ill” as a result of repeated warnings about the strain on the NHS in the area, she said.

“What am I supposed to tell Lanarkshire constituents who are calling the Samaritans Scotland phone number because they can’t get through to GP surgeries?” she wondered.

Mr Sarwar claimed that the health board had devolved into an “emergency-only service,” that the problems predated the pandemic, and that they were getting “worse, not better.”

Ms Sturgeon responded by dismissing the notion that NHS Lanarkshire could only respond to emergencies and claiming that the GP service decision would ensure that the most vulnerable patients were still seen.

She told MSPs she understood that “the ongoing challenges of Covid and the impact that is having on the National Health Service” are causing “a lot of anxiety” in Lanarkshire and the wider public.

“No one wants any health board to be in that position,” she continued, “but it’s about ensuring they can maintain access to essential GP services during a time of unprecedented demand and also unprecedented staff absences.”

A spokesperson for NHS Lanarkshire has been contacted.

