People who refuse to get vaccinated should be fined, according to the father of an unvaccinated mother-of-three who died of Covid at the age of 27.

People who do not get the vaccine should be fined £1000, according to the father of a 27-year-old woman who died after contracting Covid-19.

Rashelle Baird, Steve Baird’s daughter from Brechin, Scotland, died of the virus on Friday.

Her vaccinations had been postponed due to childcare obligations, according to her family.

Mr Baird claims that she was not an anti-vaxxer and that she would still be alive today if she had gotten the vaccine first.

“I’m furious she didn’t get her injections,” he said on Sky News.

I’m furious because I’ve misplaced her.

“If she’d had the injections, she’d still be here,” the doctor said.

It’s a tragedy.”

“Fines, I believe, are the way to go because people don’t want to pay a fine,” he added.

They do not want to face a £1,000 fine.

“Well, you should have been vaccinated, so that’s how they’re going to pay for it.”

The young mother had asthma and was admitted to the hospital at the beginning of November with breathing problems after testing positive for coronavirus.

Last year, her uncle died of the disease as well.

Her young children, ages two, six, and eight, are her only survivors. She last spoke to them before falling into a coma.

“She wasn’t an anti-vaxxer,” said Lani, Rashelle’s sister.

She was eager to receive the vaccine.

She was dead set on getting it.

It was all a matter of timing.

It always got in the way of something she had to do with the kids.”

At this time, the UK government has no plans to make Covid vaccines compulsory.

Austria was the first European country to announce the move last week, and Austrians who fail to get the vaccines without a valid medical exemption will face fines starting on February 1st of next year.

The country has the lowest vaccination rate in the EU, and positive cases have risen sharply in recent weeks.

It went into a 10-day nationwide lockdown on Monday to try to stop the spread of the virus.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, has stated that a “Plan B” for reducing Covid cases, which would include England banning people from certain venues if they are not vaccinated, is not currently being implemented.

