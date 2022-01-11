People will become more enraged as they hear lies from No 10 on Downing Street.

The people who organized and attended the Downing Street parties violated the social pact that the majority of the country signed in March 2020.

You don’t want your coworkers to describe your job prospects as “creeping doom.”

So, what’s next?

The worst-case scenario for Prime Minister Boris Johnson includes Sue Gray concluding that he broke Covid-19 laws by attending lockdown parties; the Metropolitan Police Service investigating and considering retrospective fines; multiple close advisers resigning; poll damage; letters of no confidence from his MPs; and eviction from 10 Downing Street.

That would be a terrible way to waste time in the office.

We were not given the freedom to interpret the law in our own way.

Hundreds of thousands of families were never able to say goodbye to their loved ones in person, and they were unable to comfort one another at funerals.

Sue Gray’s better scenarios include a whitewash, or at the very least, a broad conclusion that there is a culture of casual law-breaking; public outcry; no Met inquiry; disciplinary action for officials; long-term damage to his reputation among Tory MPs; but Britain recovers from Omicron, and voter fatigue sees him trundle on to the next election, with inflation and the cost of living dominating on doorsteps.

Some people’s relationships were harmed or even ended.

The laws written in No 10 were enforced by the police.

The basic principle of fairness that has characterized the British public’s response to Covid-19 has been disregarded – and public outrage will grow as long as Downing Street continues to lie.

