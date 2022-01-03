Perimenopause is a term used to describe the transition between menopause and menopause.

Perimenopause is a term used to describe the period between menopause and menopause.

The body of a woman undergoes numerous changes during her lifetime.

Another thing that women look forward to is perimenopause.

Perimenopause refers to the period preceding menopause.

It’s the period of time when your body goes through the natural process of menopause, signaling the end of a woman’s reproductive years.

In her 40s, a woman may begin to transition.

This period of transition, however, occurs at a different age for each woman, and it can begin as early as the mid-30s.

Some subtle — and not-so-subtle — changes in your body may occur during the menopausal transition.

You could have the following experiences:

Even though every woman will experience perimenopause at some point, there are ways to make it last longer.

The foods we eat can have an impact on how our hormone pattern manifests in our daily lives, both physically and mentally.

So, the simplest way to avoid perimenopause is to start eating and exercising regularly.

You will be able to regulate your hormones and keep them from fluctuating too much on a daily basis if you do this.

To avoid triggering symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, and insomnia, you can avoid foods like caffeine, sugar, alcohol, and spicy foods.

Always consult a reputable physician when seeking treatment.

You can, however, ask your doctor if hormone therapy, antidepressants, or estrogen boosters would be appropriate for you.

