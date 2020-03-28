Permanent damage likely: How Covid-19 attacks the lungs

The worldwide desperate fight against the corona pandemic is also a fight against ignorance about the new virus. Doctors in the United States are now creating a 3D scan of the lungs of a Covid 19 patient and gaining worrying insights from them.

Doctors in the USA performed a 3D scan of his lungs to treat a Covid 19 patient and drew alarming findings from the virtual model. The “George Washington University Hospital” in Washington D.C. Published images show where the male organ is affected by the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. Inflamed tissue is shown in a different color in the animation than healthy parts of the organ. “There is such a stark contrast between the virus-infected, abnormal lung and the adjacent, healthier tissue that you don’t need a doctorate to understand these images,” said the doctor’s lead investigator, Dr. Keith Mortman, in a podcast from the hospital.

He appealed to the public to look at these pictures to “really begin to understand how serious the damage to the lung tissue is.” It is worrying that the damage is not limited to one place in the lungs. Instead, “severe damage diffuse to both lungs” occurs.

Dr. Mortman was particularly concerned about the images that survivors of an infection could suffer serious long-term damage. If such severe inflammation does not subside over time, it will result in scar tissue in the lungs, the head of thoracic surgery at the hospital said. “That could affect the ability to breathe in the long term.”

Not a classic risk patient infected

The doctor also warned that young people are also at risk of serious infection. The patient in the case examined did not at least belong to the main risk group. It was a person under the age of 60 whose only previous illness was high blood pressure. He was referred from another hospital after his initial symptoms (fever, cough and shortness of breath) quickly escalated.

The man had been connected to a ventilator in the George Washington Hospital, but it quickly became insufficient and so-called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) was necessary. Oxygen-poor blood is drawn from the body, artificially enriched with oxygen outside the body and then reintroduced into the patient’s bloodstream.