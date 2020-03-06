Personal trainer who thinks she’s a sex addict reveals her boyfriend keeps breaking up with her

A personal trainer whose boyfriend is concerned she is a sex addict has told how she finds working from home ‘convenient’ as it means she can masturbate at lunch time.

In tonight’s episode of E4’s The Sex Clinic, Tracy, from the UK, pays the sexpert a visit and explains her high sex drive has caused many problems in her two-year relationship with her partner – and has even caused them to break up.

‘When it comes to masturbation, I do it at least twice a day – sometimes three,’ she says. ‘I work from home so it’s quite convenient to have a lunch time w**k.’

‘He thinks I’m an addict, so we have broke up a few times because of it. I guess it is impacting us, and I don’t want it to.’

Tracy explains then when it comes to masturbating, she can sometimes feel rejected.

‘My boyfriend will be like “oh” and then it’ll go a bit frosty. It’s sort of like I’ve replaced him. You can tell the atmosphere changes.’

‘I feel ugly, I feel old, I feel unworthy. It’s hard for anybody to be rejected, so I’d rather him just f***k my brains out.’

She goes on to explain that when the couple first met, they were having sex several times a day – something which she refers to as the ‘norm.’

‘I met my boyfriend almost two years ago now,’ she explains. ‘He is three years younger than me so I was a bit apprehensive whether I’d be the old cougar, you know?’

‘We very quickly discovered I have a mega high sex drive compared to him. He could keep with with me for about five months and after that, I literally obliterated him.

The personal trainer goes to to say that if they don’t have sex and she hasn’t had an orgasm, she can’t sleep at night – adding: ‘Without them I’d be so moody, miserable and tense.’

She also says her desires and needs lead to ‘quite a few arguments’ and have caused bumps in the road when it comes to their relationship.

‘He says it’s a bad thing that he hasn’t satisfied me, but I see it as he’s done such a good job, I love it so much, I want more,’ she says.

‘I don’t go after other men, I’m, not unfaithful, I’m not w***kng in bushes. It’s not controlling me, because I just sort myself out.’

The sexpert explain the definition of addiction is when somebody has no control over the thing they’re doing to the point it starts to have a damaging impact on their life.

‘I don’t think it has but I can’t go without it,’ admits Tracy, to which the sexpert adds: ‘That’s OK. I can’t go without breathing or water. I don’t think you have any sort of an addiction or anything you need to worry about.’

‘I think what it boils down to is some communication between you and your partner. You are under no obligation to share every single element of your sex life with your partner. Don’t always tell him. Whatever the issue is here, it’s not with you as a solo being.’