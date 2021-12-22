Pfizer’s Covid vaccine is safe for children aged 5 to 11, but it will only be given to a small number of children.

Pfizer’s Covid vaccine is now available for British children aged five to eleven, but only if they fall into certain categories.

As Omicron spreads and schools reopen in a few weeks, a decision on whether or not to stab children is long overdue.

Pfizer’s vaccines are safe for children, according to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, which released a statement this afternoon.

However, the experts did not recommend vaccinations for all children aged five to eleven, stating that only those who are clinically vulnerable or who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed are eligible.

Around 330,000 children will be given two doses of a smaller dose of vaccine, separated by eight weeks.

“The majority of children aged five to 11 are at very low risk of serious illness due to Covid-19,” said Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chair of the JCVI’s Covid-19 immunisation committee.

“However, some five to eleven-year-olds have underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk, and we recommend that these children be vaccinated first.”

“A booster dose will provide added protection against the Omicron variant for children and young people who have completed their primary vaccination course.”

According to the most recent data, children over the age of five had the same levels of antibodies after vaccination as teenagers over the age of sixteen.

Boosters are also recommended for 16 to 17-year-olds, 12 to 15-year-olds who are in a clinical risk group or are a household contact of someone (of any age) who is immunocompromised, and 12 to 15-year-olds who are severely immunocompromised and have received a third primary dose, according to the JCVI.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency in the United Kingdom echoed the approval to give vaccines to children over the age of five.

However, the JCVI decided against distributing them to all children over the age of five for the time being because the risk to non-vulnerable children is still very low.

They may revisit this in January, when more information on Omicron’s severity becomes available.

“Parents and carers can rest assured that no new vaccine for children would have been approved if the expected standards of safety, quality, and effectiveness had not been met,” said Dr June Raine, Chief Executive.

“We have determined that the PfizerBioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective in children aged 5 to 11, with no new safety concerns.”

We carefully considered all available information and concluded that there is strong evidence to support a positive benefit risk for children in this age group.”

She also added a side…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.